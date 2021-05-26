Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DKL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $43.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.98. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.65.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 154.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 847.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

