NuCana plc to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of NuCana in a research report issued on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.09.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($19.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($16.86) by ($2.14).

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.05.

Shares of NCNA stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. NuCana has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of NuCana by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,659,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,259,000 after buying an additional 339,700 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of NuCana by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,114,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 364,801 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NuCana by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 667,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 23,141 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NuCana by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 613,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 99,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NuCana by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 455,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 30,880 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

