Piper Sandler Raises Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Price Target to $9.00

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.12% from the company’s previous close.

APEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock opened at $6.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $188.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 730.71% and a negative net margin of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 million. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Pacitti sold 18,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $128,757.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,635.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Barr acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,652.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 121,900 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 900,730 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 20,349 shares in the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

