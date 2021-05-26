BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.41% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on BioNTech from $118.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BioNTech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.30.
Shares of BNTX stock opened at $197.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $213.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of -1.60.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.98% of the company’s stock.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
