BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on BioNTech from $118.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BioNTech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.30.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $197.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $213.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of -1.60.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 48.40%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BioNTech will post 29.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

