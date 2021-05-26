Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.51) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.95). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.11) EPS.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03).

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IOVA. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.77.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $18.05 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average is $38.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 37,419 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 143,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 45,115 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 553.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 35,981 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 131.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 84.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 237,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 108,988 shares during the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

