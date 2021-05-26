Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.50

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.50 and traded as high as $10.49. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 1,574 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 32.74 and a quick ratio of 32.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 609,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,089,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.