Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $449.53

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 449.53 ($5.87) and traded as high as GBX 514.95 ($6.73). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 500 ($6.53), with a volume of 1,205,989 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCRO. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 422.14 ($5.52).

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 513.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 449.53.

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

