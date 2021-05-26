Hays (LON:HAS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $150.13

Hays plc (LON:HAS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.13 ($1.96) and traded as high as GBX 167.40 ($2.19). Hays shares last traded at GBX 167.20 ($2.18), with a volume of 1,313,349 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Hays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Hays in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 134.29 ($1.75).

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72. The company has a market cap of £2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -334.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 164.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 150.13.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

