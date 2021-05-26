Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) – Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

