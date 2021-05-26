FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.57% from the company’s previous close.

FTCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays began coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $9.45 on Monday. FTC Solar has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $15.46.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

