HC Wainwright Lowers Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares (NYSE:LGO) Price Target to $20.00

Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares (NYSE:LGO) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.60 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:LGO opened at $13.44 on Monday. Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $18.71.

Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares (NYSE:LGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Equities analysts predict that Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of vanadium and tungsten projects in Brazil and Canada. It focuses in the production of vanadium flake, purity vanadium flake and purity vanadium powder. The firm also holds interest in the Maracas Menchen Mine, which is located in Bahia, Brazil; Campo Alegre, an iron vanadium property located in Bahia, Brazil; Currais Novos, a tungsten project located in Brazil.

