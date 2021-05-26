Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.74 Million

Brokerages expect that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will report sales of $8.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.29 million. Epizyme reported sales of $2.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 253.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year sales of $44.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.10 million to $51.05 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $104.61 million, with estimates ranging from $74.50 million to $122.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.13). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 143.20% and a negative net margin of 1,139.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 442.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPZM. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $81,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Mott bought 28,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $225,283.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,983.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Epizyme by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Epizyme in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Epizyme in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $841.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

