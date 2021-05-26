Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.75% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Latham Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Latham Group in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Latham Group in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Latham Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $29.90 on Monday. Latham Group has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $34.73.

In other news, CMO Joel Richard Culp bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 345,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,342. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason A. Duva bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,000 in the last quarter.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

