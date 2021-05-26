Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.09% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.
Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $29.90 on Monday. Latham Group has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $34.73.
About Latham Group
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.
