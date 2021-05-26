Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcosa Inc. is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services which serves construction, energy and transportation markets. The company’s principal business segment consists of Construction Products Group, the Energy Equipment Group and the Transportation Products Group. Arcosa Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

ACA has been the topic of several other reports. Gabelli raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. G.Research raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcosa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

Shares of ACA opened at $61.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.74. Arcosa has a 52-week low of $36.85 and a 52-week high of $68.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 4.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcosa will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $235,386.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,086.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 4,860.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

