ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $33.65 on Monday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.08 million, a P/E ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. Research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.89 per share, with a total value of $131,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,867.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

