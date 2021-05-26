Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) to Hold

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on ARLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $540.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.77. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 635 shares of company stock valued at $4,209 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

