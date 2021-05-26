Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is based in United States. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

Shares of NYSE:CHMI opened at $9.72 on Monday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 55.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMI. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

