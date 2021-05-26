Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Despegar.com in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Despegar.com’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20).

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DESP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

DESP stock opened at $13.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Despegar.com has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $936.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Despegar.com by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

