Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The TJX Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $67.27 on Monday. The TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $74.65. The company has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.01 and a 200-day moving average of $66.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,600. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 80,697 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 24.0% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 273.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 202.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 34,214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 22,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

