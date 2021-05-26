Piper Sandler Comments on Big Lots, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Big Lots in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Big Lots’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.76 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on BIG. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.89.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $63.07 on Monday. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $72.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 71,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,391 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 52,487 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

In related news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,000.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

