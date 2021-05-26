Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Issued By Truist Securiti

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Monro in a report released on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Monro’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

MNRO has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

MNRO stock opened at $62.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. Monro has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.34 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Monro by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Monro by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monro in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 77.19%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

