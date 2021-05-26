The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Gap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.16.

Get The Gap alerts:

Shares of GPS opened at $32.66 on Monday. The Gap has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Gap will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $89,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,711. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sheila Peters sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 547,018 shares of company stock valued at $17,557,273. 41.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in The Gap by 12.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,612,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in The Gap by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in The Gap by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in The Gap by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.