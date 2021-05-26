Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its price target lowered by research analysts at JMP Securities from $85.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 32.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Shares of NASDAQ POSH opened at $42.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.65. Poshmark has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. Poshmark’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Poshmark will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 21,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $912,740.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,740.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 17,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $740,491.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $740,491.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,755 shares of company stock worth $2,145,921.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POSH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at about $39,539,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at about $22,330,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at about $22,120,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at about $9,710,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at about $7,187,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

