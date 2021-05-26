Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.37

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.37 and traded as high as $46.75. Salisbury Bancorp shares last traded at $45.86, with a volume of 3,187 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAL. Zacks Investment Research raised Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $130.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 103.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 11.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. 19.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

