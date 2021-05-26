Barclays Lowers Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Price Target to $24.00

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 85.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHRS. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

CHRS opened at $12.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.07. Coherus BioSciences has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $83.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,856,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,894,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 264,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 62,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 686,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 110,457 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 554.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 60,466 shares during the period.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.