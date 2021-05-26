Datadog Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 33,919 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 735% compared to the typical volume of 4,062 put options.

DDOG opened at $89.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -639.81 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog has a 12 month low of $62.50 and a 12 month high of $119.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $20,087,560.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,705,736.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $369,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,975.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,267,265 shares of company stock valued at $107,316,151 in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.