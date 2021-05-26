Smartsheet (SMAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Smartsheet to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SMAR stock opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.78 and its 200 day moving average is $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.25 and a beta of 1.40. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $85.43.

In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $1,941,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,398,941.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $373,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 457,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,334,364.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 196,394 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,101 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

