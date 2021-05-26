Contrasting iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) and Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF)

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) and Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get iCAD alerts:

This table compares iCAD and Medifocus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCAD -23.41% -21.51% -12.87% Medifocus N/A N/A N/A

This table compares iCAD and Medifocus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCAD $29.70 million 14.04 -$17.61 million ($0.43) -38.81 Medifocus $2.77 million 0.11 -$1.47 million N/A N/A

Medifocus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iCAD.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for iCAD and Medifocus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCAD 0 0 7 0 3.00 Medifocus 0 0 0 0 N/A

iCAD presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.81%. Given iCAD’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe iCAD is more favorable than Medifocus.

Risk & Volatility

iCAD has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medifocus has a beta of 5.09, indicating that its stock price is 409% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.6% of iCAD shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of iCAD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

iCAD beats Medifocus on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment. It also offers ProFound AI, a deep-learning algorithm designed to detect malignant soft-tissue densities and calcifications in digital breast tomosynthesis; ProFound AI Risk, a tool that provides breast cancer risk estimation based on a screening mammogram; and magnetic resonance imaging applications, a tool to detect breast and prostate cancer. In addition, the company offers VeraLook, a solution designed to support the detection of colonic polyps in conjunction with CT Colonography. Further, it provides Xoft Axxent electronic brachytherapy systems for the treatment of early stage breast, non-melanoma skin, and gynecological cancers to university research and community hospitals, cancer care clinics, veterinary facilities, and dermatology offices. The company serves healthcare centers through direct sales organizations, as well as through various original equipment manufacturer partners, distributors, and resellers. It also exports its products in Europe, Taiwan, Canada, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Howtek, Inc. and changed its name to iCAD, Inc. in June 2002. iCAD, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

About Medifocus

Medifocus, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes minimally invasive focused heat systems for the treatment of cancerous and benign tumors, and enlarged prostate in Canada and the United States. The company owns technology platforms, including Endo-thermotherapy platform, a catheter-based focused heat technology platform that utilizes natural body openings to deliver microwave thermotherapy to the diseased sites; and Adaptive Phased Array (APA) Microwave Focusing platform, which directs focused microwave energy at tumor center to induce shrinkage or eradication of tumors without undue harm to surrounding tissue. It also offers Prolieve Thermodilatation system, a medical device based on endo-thermotherapy for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia. In addition, the company is developing APA 1000, a minimally invasive breast cancer treatment system, which is in pivotal Phase-III clinical trials. The company has a license agreement with Duke University for the development of heat-activated and tumor-targeted immunotherapy and gene therapy technology for the treatment of cancers and other diseases. Medifocus, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.