L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.28

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.28 and traded as high as $18.00. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 65,452 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of L.B. Foster in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $189.20 million, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.28.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $116.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.79 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 1.65%. As a group, analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in L.B. Foster by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 344,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 76,381 shares in the last quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. acquired a new position in L.B. Foster during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L.B. Foster during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in L.B. Foster by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

