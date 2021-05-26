L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.28

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.28 and traded as high as $18.00. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 65,452 shares traded.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of L.B. Foster in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $189.20 million, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.28.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in L.B. Foster by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 344,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 76,381 shares in the last quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. acquired a new position in L.B. Foster during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L.B. Foster during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in L.B. Foster by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.
L.B. Foster Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSTR)
L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.
