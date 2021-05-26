$161.86 Million in Sales Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will announce $161.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $159.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $164.34 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported sales of $144.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $649.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $643.26 million to $660.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $675.45 million, with estimates ranging from $660.86 million to $704.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%.

OFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $40,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,260 shares of company stock valued at $342,478 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.61. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $28.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

