Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Trading Down 4%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY)’s stock price was down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.11 and last traded at $18.11. Approximately 916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QABSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Qantas Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Qantas Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average is $19.07.

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company also offers air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty programs. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 314 aircraft under the Qantas and Jetstar brands.

