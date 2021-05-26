Investors Buy High Volume of The Joint Call Options (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,200 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,224% compared to the average daily volume of 74 call options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JYNT. Maxim Group raised their price objective on The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Joint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Get The Joint alerts:

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $1,490,522.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,019.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 18,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $782,164.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,563.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,892 shares of company stock valued at $6,071,519 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of The Joint by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Joint by 308.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Joint stock opened at $68.50 on Wednesday. The Joint has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $70.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.01.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Joint will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.