Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) Shares Up 0.2%

Alberton Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALAC) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.14. 17,204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 107,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

The firm has a market cap of $51.41 million, a P/E ratio of -111.40 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66.

Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Alberton Acquisition by 60.9% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 28,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alberton Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alberton Acquisition in the first quarter worth $139,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Alberton Acquisition in the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Alberton Acquisition by 135.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 217,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 124,965 shares during the last quarter. 8.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to engage in a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018.

