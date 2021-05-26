Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) will post $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the lowest is $1.22 billion. Vertiv posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full-year sales of $4.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

NYSE:VRT opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.89. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,899,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 6,568.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,663,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563,561 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 1,755.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,626,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269,524 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 400.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,433,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 770.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,963,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

