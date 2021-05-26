Fortran (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Trading Down 12.5%

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) shares fell 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. 273,925 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 550% from the average session volume of 42,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25.

Fortran Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRTN)

Fortran Corporation, through its subsidiaries, offers communication system integration services to media and communication sectors. The company provides communication solutions designing, sourcing, implementing, and maintenance services. Additionally, it offers mobile billboards, event marketing, conventions and trade shows, and political advertising and editorial statements.

