Emerson Electric (EMR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/12/2021 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $101.00 to $103.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $97.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $101.00 to $103.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $97.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Emerson Electric was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Emerson is poised to benefit from strength across its medical, life science, food and beverage, and residential end markets. Also, the company’s robust backlog level is likely to support its top-line performance in the quarters ahead. Moreover, it is likely to benefit from acquisitions it made over time. In addition, it is rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividends and share buybacks. Notably, the company intends to repurchase $0.5-$1 billion of shares in fiscal 2021. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. However, going forward, the company expects the overall demand environment to remain challenging, and anticipates witnessing weakness in a few automation end markets. Further, high debt levels can increase Emerson’s financial obligations. Foreign-exchange headwinds might affect its performance.”

4/6/2021 – Emerson Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

EMR stock opened at $93.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get Emerson Electric Co alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,979,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 342.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,048 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 514.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,833,000 after purchasing an additional 900,113 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 125.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,786,000 after purchasing an additional 787,971 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.