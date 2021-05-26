$51.40 Million in Sales Expected for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will announce sales of $51.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.10 million and the lowest is $50.80 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $45.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year sales of $206.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.50 million to $210.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $219.33 million, with estimates ranging from $212.10 million to $232.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Terreno Realty.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $63.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average of $59.02. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $49.12 and a one year high of $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,726,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,967,000 after purchasing an additional 435,011 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,253,000 after purchasing an additional 318,343 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,560,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,138,000 after purchasing an additional 290,613 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,216,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.