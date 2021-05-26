SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.62 Million

Brokerages forecast that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will report $35.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.83 million. SLR Investment reported sales of $28.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full-year sales of $145.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $141.18 million to $149.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $155.02 million, with estimates ranging from $152.15 million to $157.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 90.14%. The business had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point raised SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

Shares of SLR Investment stock opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.14. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.14%.

In other news, insider Bruce J. Spohler purchased 25,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $486,652.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,303.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter worth $183,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter worth $186,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

