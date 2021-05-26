First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $27.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth about $9,475,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 848,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,017,000 after acquiring an additional 398,344 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter worth about $1,769,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth about $20,862,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth about $1,261,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

