Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions. It provides automatic teller machines, financial and point of sale services. The Company offers electronic card systems, monitoring software, fraud control, retail cash cycle management and electronic shelf labeling services. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, formerly known as Diebold Inc. is based in Ohio, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DBD. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $13.24 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 3.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.69.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $943.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $676,550.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 32.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 17.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 186,852 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter worth about $1,076,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 290.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 741,392 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

