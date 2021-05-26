CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $138.35 on Monday. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $146.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 354.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.29.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CONMED news, EVP Heather L. Cohen sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $655,198.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,696.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $2,828,553.56. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,780 shares of company stock worth $5,522,824. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in CONMED by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,636,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,733,000 after acquiring an additional 61,336 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in CONMED during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in CONMED by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in CONMED by 15.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 50,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

