CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is involved in the ownership, management, acquisition and disposition of timberlands primarily in the United States. CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. is based in Norcross, Georgia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CatchMark Timber Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of CTT opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $579.51 million, a P/E ratio of -40.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28. CatchMark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

