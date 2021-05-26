Cadogan Petroleum (LON:CAD) Sets New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Cadogan Petroleum plc (LON:CAD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.07), with a volume of 639019 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.35 ($0.06).

Specifically, insider Fady Khallouf purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,260.26).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.50. The stock has a market cap of £13.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a current ratio of 22.81.

Cadogan Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. It operates through Exploration and Production, Service, and Trading segments. The company held working interests in two license areas, such as Monastyretska and Bitlyanska located in the Carpathian basin.

