FY2021 EPS Estimates for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 13.41%.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $56.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.78 and a 200 day moving average of $52.53. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $62,000. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.