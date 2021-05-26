Raymond James Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.
Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$397.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$438.71 million.
Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$8.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -14.26. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$3.41 and a 12-month high of C$11.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.83.
In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$28,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$378,070. Also, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.
About Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.
