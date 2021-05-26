KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Life Storage in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.39. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Life Storage’s FY2022 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

LSI stock opened at $97.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.06. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $98.87.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 54.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $57,509.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.