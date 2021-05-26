Brokers Offer Predictions for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$103.54 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

