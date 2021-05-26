PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PCT stock opened at $16.01 on Monday. PureCycle Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 8.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.87.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCT. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

