Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $55.00 at Piper Sandler

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.51% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.76.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $48.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of -114.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 312.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,891,000 after acquiring an additional 462,325 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 58.3% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.