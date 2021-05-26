Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $55.00 at Piper Sandler

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.51% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.76.
NASDAQ MRVL opened at $48.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of -114.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 312.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,891,000 after acquiring an additional 462,325 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 58.3% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Marvell Technology Company Profile
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
Featured Story: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.